April 12 (Reuters) - Financial services firm BTIG LLC said Mark Secrest has joined the firm as a managing director within its healthcare investment banking group.

Secrest will focus on medical devices, life sciences tools and diagnostics industries.

Secrest was previously a managing director and head of medical devices M&A at Stifel Financial Corp’s healthcare investment banking group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)