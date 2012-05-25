FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's BTMU lifts freeze on Iran assets outside US
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 10:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's BTMU lifts freeze on Iran assets outside US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said on Friday it has lifted a freeze on Iranian assets in its accounts outside the United States.

BTMU, a core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan’s biggest banking group, had frozen the assets after being ordered to do so by the New York District Court earlier this month.

It said it has resumed all transactions with Iran.

The bank did not disclose the size of the Iranian assets held by the bank inside and outside the United States, but an industry source said they are mostly outside the U.S.

BTMU said the lifting of the freeze came after a U.S. federal court’s decision nullifying an order to freeze assets outside the United States.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.