RLPC-BTMU's head of EMEA syndicated loans leaves-bankers

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Francesco Carobbi, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ’s (BTMU) London-based head of loan syndications for Europe, the Middle East and Africa left the bank on Monday, banking sources said.

Carobbi spent the last 15 years of a career that spanned more than 30 years in loan syndications at BTMU, which he joined in 1997.

During that time, he oversaw the expansion of BTMU’s team to a group of more than 25 loan professionals as the bank developed its strategy of lending to businesses outside of Japan.

BTMU recently bought RBS’ project finance business and has been building expertise in M&A as well as building its franchise by buying loans from deleveraging European banks.

Carobbi, a well respected market professional, was also a board member of the London-based Loan Market Association and the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and was also the last Chairman of the Syndicated Loan Managers Club.

Prior to BTMU, Carobbi was with JP Morgan Chase for 15 years. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)