FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-BTMU's head of EMEA syndicated loans leaves-bankers
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

RLPC-BTMU's head of EMEA syndicated loans leaves-bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Francesco Carobbi, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ’s (BTMU) London-based head of loan syndications for Europe, the Middle East and Africa left the bank on Monday, banking sources said.

Carobbi spent the last 15 years of a career that spanned more than 30 years in loan syndications at BTMU, which he joined in 1997.

During that time, he oversaw the expansion of BTMU’s team to a group of more than 25 loan professionals as the bank developed its strategy of lending to businesses outside of Japan.

BTMU recently bought RBS’ project finance business and has been building expertise in M&A as well as building its franchise by buying loans from deleveraging European banks.

Carobbi, a well respected market professional, was also a board member of the London-based Loan Market Association and the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and was also the last Chairman of the Syndicated Loan Managers Club.

Prior to BTMU, Carobbi was with JP Morgan Chase for 15 years. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.