EXCLUSIVE-Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi to pay $315 mln over whitewashed report -sources
November 18, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi to pay $315 mln over whitewashed report -sources

Karen Freifeld

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has agreed to pay $315 million to New York’s banking regulator for submitting a whitewashed report about its improper handling of transactions involving countries subject to U.S. sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report formed the basis for a $250 million settlement the bank reached last year with New York’s Department of Financial Services for stripping information from wires that would have helped authorities police transactions involving Iran, Burma and Myanmar from 2002 to 2007.

As part of the latest accord, the bank will move its U.S. sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering operations to New York, one of the sources said.

Several bank executives also were targeted by the regulator for wrongdoing, one of whom resigned under pressure, the source said.

A spokesman for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi declined comment. A spokesman for the Department of Financial Services did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
