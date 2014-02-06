FINRA to provide surveillance services to BATS' exchanges

Feb 6 (Reuters) - BATS Global Markets Inc said Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the self-regulatory arm of the brokerage industry, will provide cross-market surveillance services to BATS’ four stock exchanges.

Following the agreement with BATS, FINRA will now conduct surveillance across 99 percent of the market for U.S. listed equities.

BATS said its stock exchanges will be included in FINRA’s cross-market surveillance program during the first quarter of 2015.

BATS closed its merger with Direct Edge at the end of January, leaping ahead of Nasdaq OMX Group to become the No. 2 U.S. stock market.