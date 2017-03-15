FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Swiss competition watchdog probes Bucher in tractor parts case
March 15, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 5 months ago

Swiss competition watchdog probes Bucher in tractor parts case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss competition authority WEKO said on Wednesday it had opened a probe into Bucher Industries Landtechnik unit over agreements involving distribution of spare parts for tractors and territorial limitations for resale by dealers.

Bucher said in a separate statement it is cooperating with WEKO in the investigation and "aiming for a complete understanding of the situation," which involves brands New-Holland, Case IH and Steyr.

Authorities searched Bucher offices as part of the investigation, WEKO said. (Reporting by John Miller)

