Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* Says sales in the first nine months of 2014 up by 5.7 pct to 2.1 billion Swiss francs

* Says 9-month order intake rose by 2.1 pct to 2 billion Swiss francs

* Says outlook for the year as a whole remains unchanged

* Says for full year 2014 anticipates sales growth and a moderate fall in profitability from the record high in 2013 Source text -bit.ly/1wAJ2ZB Further company coverage: