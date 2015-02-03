FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bucher Industries posts a 4 pct increase in sales to CHF 2.8 bln in FY 2014
February 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bucher Industries posts a 4 pct increase in sales to CHF 2.8 bln in FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* In 2014 business year, recorded a 4 percent increase in sales to 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion)

* FY order intake amounted to 2.7 billion Swiss francs, 1 percent above the previous year’s level

* For 2014, the group anticipates a profit for the year just short of the record mark set in 2013

* Without taking account of impact of currency influences since middle of January of current year, anticipates a slight drop in sales for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1K622ou Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

