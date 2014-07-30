BRIEF-Bucher Industries says in H1 surpassed high levels attained in same period of last year

July 30 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG : * Says in H1 surpassed high levels attained in same period of last year * Says in H1 order intake rose strongly, up by 7.8% to CHF 1.32 billion * Says in H1 net sales increased by 4.2% to CHF 1.469 billion (in H1 2013: CHF

1.409 billion) * Says for current FY 2014 anticipates sales growth and a moderate fall in

* Says for current FY 2014 anticipates sales growth and a moderate fall in

profitability from record high in the previous year * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 141.5 million versus CHF 140.9 million in H1 2013 * says H1 EBITDA of CHF 186.5 million versus CHF 181.8 million in H1 2013