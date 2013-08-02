Buckeye to build new 1.1 mln crude storage in U.S. Midwest

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP said on Friday it would construct a 1.1 million barrel crude oil storage facility for a U.S. Midwest refiner, which would be complete in mid-2014, at the pipeline company’s Chicago complex.

It also said it signed a long-term agreement to facilitate the distribution of crude oil from the Bakken formation as well as West Canadian oil fields through storage, throughput and loading services on railcars that can travel to refineries in the U.S. East, West and Gulf Coasts.