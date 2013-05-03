FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Buckeye says Perth Amboy-Linden NJ connection ahead of schedule
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Buckeye says Perth Amboy-Linden NJ connection ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - A project to connect Buckeye Partners LP’s Perth Amboy, New Jersey terminal with a pipeline transportation hub in Linden is about three months ahead of schedule, Buckeye Chief Executive Officer Clark Smith said on Friday.

A pipeline linking the two sites is expected to be completed in April 2014, Smith said during the pipeline operator’s first-quarter 2013 earnings call. In the interim, a separate pipeline linking Perth Amboy to Linden via Colonial Pipeline is expected to become operational in September, Smith said.

Once in Linden, product transferred from Perth Amboy can be sent to Buckeye’s other Northeast delivery points, which include New York City-area airports, Long Island, upstate New York and Western Pennsylvania, said Kevin Goodwin, Buckeye’s director of investor relations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.