FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Buckeye restarts NJ fuel pipeline, eyes Q1 for permanent fix
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Buckeye restarts NJ fuel pipeline, eyes Q1 for permanent fix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Cezary Podkul

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners resumed operations on a 140,000-barrel- per-day East Coast oil product pipeline on Tuesday morning after a leak discovered last week forced it to shut down, a company spokesman said.

The section had been closed since last Monday because of the leak, but the company put in place a temporary fix that allowed the restart of the line, which sends gasoline and other fuel from Linden, New Jersey to Macungie, Pennsylvania.

The pipeline is operating at its normal service level, the spokesman said, adding the cause of the leak was still under investigation.

A permanent fix for the steel pipeline will result in another temporary shut-down, the spokesman said. Plans for the timing of the repair have not been made, the spokesman said.

Differentials for refined products in the New York Harbor, where prices are largely set off products off of the neighboring Colonial Pipeline, were little changed on the news.

About 55 barrels (2,310 gallons) of gasoline were discharged because of the leak, which was discovered last Monday. The spill management team had recovered 268 gallons as of Dec. 14, Buckeye said in a statement Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.