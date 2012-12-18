UPDATE 1-Buckeye restarts NJ fuel pipeline, eyes Q1 for permanent fix

By Cezary Podkul

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners resumed operations on a 140,000-barrel- per-day East Coast oil product pipeline on Tuesday morning after a leak discovered last week forced it to shut down, a company spokesman said.

The section had been closed since last Monday because of the leak, but the company put in place a temporary fix that allowed the restart of the line, which sends gasoline and other fuel from Linden, New Jersey to Macungie, Pennsylvania.

The pipeline is operating at its normal service level, the spokesman said, adding the cause of the leak was still under investigation.

A permanent fix for the steel pipeline will result in another temporary shut-down, the spokesman said. Plans for the timing of the repair have not been made, the spokesman said.

Differentials for refined products in the New York Harbor, where prices are largely set off products off of the neighboring Colonial Pipeline, were little changed on the news.

About 55 barrels (2,310 gallons) of gasoline were discharged because of the leak, which was discovered last Monday. The spill management team had recovered 268 gallons as of Dec. 14, Buckeye said in a statement Saturday.