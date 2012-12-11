FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buckeye reduces flow on oil pipelines after spill-NJ regulator
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Buckeye reduces flow on oil pipelines after spill-NJ regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners has isolated two underground oil product pipelines and reduced flow rates in Hillsborough, New Jersey after a spill was detected earlier this week, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said on Tuesday.

The leak was detected after residents complained of gasoline vapors in the area, the New Jersey DEP said, adding that a vacuum truck has “recovered” approximately 700 gallons of oil product from the excavation area since early on Monday.

“Buckeye representatives have isolated the lines in this location and reduced the pressure from 800 psi (pounds per square inch) to approximately 400 psi,” a spokesman for the New Jersey DEP said in an email.

Earlier, a person familiar with the company’s operations said the firm had shut down a gasoline service line in the area after a spill of around 25 gallons.

It was not immediately clear when the full line would be reopened. There is no danger to nearby residents, the DEP said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.