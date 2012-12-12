UPDATE 1-Buckeye shuts down 140,000-bpd pipeline in New Jersey due to spill

* Line from NJ to PA closed for repairs

* Buckeye reported spill of 25 gallons, cause unknown

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners has shut down a section of a 140,000 barrel-per-day pipeline in Hillsborough, New Jersey, after a spill was detected, the company said on Tuesday.

The pipeline, which transports refined petroleum products from Linden, New Jersey, to Macungie, Pennsylvania, has been shut since Monday and will be closed “until it is repaired and deemed safe to return to operations,” Buckeye said, providing no further details on timing.

Reuters had reported the shut down earlier Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the leak who said 25 gallons of gasoline had spilled.

Buckeye said it reported the 25 gallon spill to government authorities Tuesday morning and the cause is still under investigation.

The leak was detected after residents complained of gasoline vapors in the area, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said in an email.

Buckeye representatives isolated the affected lines and reduced pressure from 800 psi (pounds per square inch) to approximately 400 psi, the department said, and a vacuum truck has “recovered” approximately 700 gallons of oil product from the excavation area since early on Monday.

There is no danger to nearby residents, the department said.