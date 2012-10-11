FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buckeye rejects allegations it overcharges to transport jet fuel
October 11, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Buckeye rejects allegations it overcharges to transport jet fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP rejected allegations by four major U.S. airlines that it was overcharging to transport jet fuel to New York City area airports and requested that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dismiss the complaint.

Delta Air Lines Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, United Continental Inc and US Airways Group Inc filed the complaint last month alleging a Buckeye unit of charging “unjust and unreasonable” rates to transport fuel to the Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy and La Guardia airports.

Buckeye said the complaints were irrelevant because rates charged by Buckeye Pipe Line Co LP were set under an FERC-approved program that ties rates to competitive levels.

Buckeye shares closed at $47.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
