UPDATE 1-Buckeye restarts production at Florida mill
July 5, 2012 / 9:42 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Buckeye restarts production at Florida mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Specialty fiber maker Buckeye Technologies Inc restarted its Florida plant after equipment failure on June 17 caused structural damage to machinery and the plant building.

The specialty pulp line returned to production on June 23 and the fluff pulp line began operations on July 4, the company said in a statement.

The company, which operates facilities in the United States, Germany and Canada, said on June 25 that the incident would impact fourth-quarter earnings by about 8 cents to 11 cents per share.

Analysts on average are expecting a fourth-quarter profit of 63 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Buckeye, valued at $1.14 billion, closed at $28.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

