UPDATE 1-Buckle 4th-qtr beats Wall Street estimates
March 8, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Buckle 4th-qtr beats Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $1.18 vs est. $1.14

* Q4 rev $337.1 mln vs est. $335.2 mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Clothes and accessories retailer Buckle Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher comparable store sales and growing online demand.

The company -- which sells products under its BKE label as well as third-party brands like Guess, Diesel and Ed Hardy -- targets fashion-conscious young shoppers and has been benefiting from strong demand for its trendy jeans and footwear.

Fourth-quarter profit came in at $56.1 million, or $1.18 a share, compared with $49.5 million, or $1.05 a share, last year.

Sales rose 11 percent to $337.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.14 a share, on revenue of $335.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales were up 8 percent, while online sales jumped nearly 31 percent.

Shares of Kearney, Nebraska-based Buckle closed at $47.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

