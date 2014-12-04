FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary to buy Budapest Bank from GE Capital
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary to buy Budapest Bank from GE Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has signed a preliminary agreement to buy Budapest Bank, the country’s eighth-biggest lender, from GE Capital, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told a news conference on Thursday.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said the transaction was expected to close by the end of July 2015. Varga declined to comment on the price, and expressed hope the purchase would boost competition in the banking sector.

Varga said the government aimed to sell the bank within one or two years, adding any merger with MKB Bank, another lender the government bought earlier this year, would have to be decided later. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.