Hungarian government to buy Budapest Bank from GE Capital -sources

BUDAPEST, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to buy GE Capital’s local unit Budapest Bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources said the sale was imminent.

A press official for Budapest Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Economy Ministry was not available for immediate comment.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government is in a drive to boost state influence in key sectors of the economy, such as energy and banking. In July, it acquired German BayernLB’s loss-making Hungarian unit MKB Bank. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke; editing by David Clarke)