Dozens of companies urge Congress to preserve Legal Services Corporation, boost funding

The top legal officers at 185 large companies from an array of industries, including Amazon, Visa, and Alphabet's Google Inc, have urged Congress to reject President Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate federal funding for the Legal Services Corporation, saying its work facilitates pro bono efforts by corporate counsel.

The general counsels or chief legal officers of the companies, which also included Facebook, Comcast Corp, FedEx, Microsoft, Walt Disney Co, and JPMorgan Chase & Co sent a letter to members of Congress on Tuesday calling for LSC's funding to be raised from $385 million to $450 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nksZz9