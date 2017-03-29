FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Dozens of companies urge Congress to preserve Legal Services Corporation, boost funding
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 29, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 months ago

Dozens of companies urge Congress to preserve Legal Services Corporation, boost funding

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The top legal officers at 185 large companies from an array of industries, including Amazon, Visa, and Alphabet's Google Inc, have urged Congress to reject President Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate federal funding for the Legal Services Corporation, saying its work facilitates pro bono efforts by corporate counsel.

The general counsels or chief legal officers of the companies, which also included Facebook, Comcast Corp, FedEx, Microsoft, Walt Disney Co, and JPMorgan Chase & Co sent a letter to members of Congress on Tuesday calling for LSC's funding to be raised from $385 million to $450 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nksZz9

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.