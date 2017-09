Jan 29 (Reuters) - Budget Telecom SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue 2.3 million euros ($2.6 million) versus 2.9 million euros last year

* Reports FY revenue 9.6 million euros versus 14.6 million euros year ago

* Enters FY 2015 with confidence and expects growth in telecoms activity Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)