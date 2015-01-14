BRIEF- Budopol-Wroclaw plans arrangement with creditors

Jan 14(Reuters) - Budopol-Wroclaw SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej :

* Said on Tuesday that according to a statement received on Jan. 12 from its major creditor, ING Bank Slaski SA, the bank would be for the Budopol Wroclaw’s arrangement with creditors, if the company proposed to separate its debt from others and pay it back

* ING Bank Slaski would be willing to waive interest and reduce its claims to 1 million zlotys ($275,100)

* Will attempt to change its bankruptcy status from a bankruptcy with liquidation of assets to an insolvency with possibility of arrangement with creditors Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6354 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)