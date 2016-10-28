FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's FG Budushchee rises in market debut
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 28, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's FG Budushchee rises in market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Financial Group Budushchee's (Financial Group Future) shares rose 3 percent in their debut on the Moscow Stock Exchange as investors welcomed Russia's first IPO in nearly a year.

FG Budushchee, one of the biggest managers of private pension funds in the country, sold 9.8 million shares at 1,190 roubles per share, valuing the company at 58.5 billion roubles ($929.47 million).

* The IPO was priced slightly above the midpoint of its indicated 1,060-1,260 roubles per share range.

* Its main shareholder, Russian investor Boris Mints' O1 Group, sold a 20 percent stake raising 11.7 billion roubles

* CEO Marina Rudneva said the IPO attracted "considerable interest" from a wide range of investors and that the book was oversubscribed by more than 1.2 times

* FG Budushchee's IPO comes 11 months after Novorossiysk Grain Plant's listing in December amid Russia's struggles with economic crisis and geopolitical tensions with the West over Ukraine and Syria.

* Russian IPO appetite in London: Five Russian companies went public in 2014-2015, and only one of them listed their shares in London; A stark contrast from 2010-2012, when nearly half of the 31 IPOs debuted in London. ($1 = 62.9392 roubles) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
