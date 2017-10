LIMA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Peru's largest precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Wednesday it expects to produce 1.05 million ounces of gold in 2012 during a conference call with investors. The company produced 1.04 million ounces of gold in 2011, including production from its 43 percent stake in the Yanacocha gold pit. (Reporting By Caroline Stauffer)