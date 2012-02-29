UPDATE 1-Peru's Buenaventura sees 2012 gold output near 2011

(Adds silver production, background) LIMA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Peru's largest precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Wednesday its gold output in 2012 would be similar to its 2011 production while silver output should increase between 11 and 17 percent this year. The miner expects to churn out 1.05 million ounces of gold in 2012 compared to 1.04 million ounces produced in 2011, CFO Carlos Galvez said during a conference call with investors. That includes production from Buenaventura's 43 percent stake in the Yanacocha gold pit. The company also owns 18.7 percent of the copper mine Cerro Verde. Silver output meanwhile is seen between 17 and 18 million ounces in 2012 compared to 15.3 million ounces in 2011. The increase is mainly expected because of operations starting at the Mallay mine, expected to produce 900,000 ounces per year. On Tuesday Buenaventura reported 2011 net income of $861.4 million, up 29 percent from the previous year thanks to higher precious metals prices and a 43 percent jump in sales volume. Shares of Buenaventura listed in New York were down 1.78 percent at $40.28. (Reporting By Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez)