FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's Buenaventura posts Q3 net loss on weak gold prices
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Peru's Buenaventura posts Q3 net loss on weak gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura reported a $23.2 million net loss in the third quarter on slumping gold and silver prices that hurt sales.

The result was the second straight quarterly loss for the company, leaving it with a $24.7 million net loss in the first nine months of 2015.

Sales fell 35 percent year-on-year to $200 million in the quarter as gold prices fell 13 percent and silver dropped 26 percent, the company said in a statement.

Last year Buenaventura, Peru’s biggest publicly traded precious metals miner, posted $78.3 million in net profit in the third quarter. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.