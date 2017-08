LIMA, July 26 (Reuters) - Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura on Tuesday reported $55.5 million in net profit in the second quarter, up from its $18.7 million loss in the same period a year ago.

The company said better gold and silver prices helped boost sales in the second quarter, even as its gold output slipped. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)