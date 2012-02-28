FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Buenaventura profits flat in Q4, up 29 pct in 2011
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Buenaventura profits flat in Q4, up 29 pct in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on financial results, gold production)

LIMA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Peru’s top precious metals miner, Buenaventura, posted fourth-quarter net profit of $228.1 million on Tuesday, up just 1 percent from the same period in 2010.

Net income was $861.4 million in 2011, up 29 percent from the previous year thanks to higher precious metals prices and a 43 percent jump in sales volume.

Buenaventura controls 43.7 percent of the Yanacocha gold pit. It also owns 18.7 percent of the copper mine Cerro Verde .

Gold production without counting Buenaventura’s stake in Yanacocha rose 4 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to 475,770 ounces and fell 5 percent to 1.04 million ounces last year including Yanacocha.

Buenaventura’s stock closed up 0.46 percent at $42.06 before the results were announced. (Reporting By Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Gary Hill)

