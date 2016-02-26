Peru miner Buenaventura reports $293 mln loss in fourth quarter

LIMA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura reported a $293 million loss in net profit in the fourth quarter on weak prices and slipping gold output, 81 percent steeper than its shortfall in the same period in 2014.

The company reported a $317 million loss in all of last year as gold output from its mines and joint ventures dropped 20 percent.

The fourth quarter gap was steeper than the $9 million loss forecast by two analysts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)