FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru miner Buenaventura reports $293 mln loss in fourth quarter
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Peru miner Buenaventura reports $293 mln loss in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura reported a $293 million loss in net profit in the fourth quarter on weak prices and slipping gold output, 81 percent steeper than its shortfall in the same period in 2014.

The company reported a $317 million loss in all of last year as gold output from its mines and joint ventures dropped 20 percent.

The fourth quarter gap was steeper than the $9 million loss forecast by two analysts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.