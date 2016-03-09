FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Province of Buenos Aires sets IPTs on dollar bond
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Province of Buenos Aires sets IPTs on dollar bond

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) - The province of Buenos Aires set initial price thoughts on a US dollar bond maturing in 2024 at mid-to-high 9%, a banker close to the deal told IFR on Wednesday.

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are lead managers on the bond offering, which is expected to price on Wednesday.

IPTs are broadly in line with yield talk of 9%-9.5%, according to investors.

The provincial government, which finished a roadshow for the deal on Tuesday, is expected to raise between US$750m and US$1bn with the deal, according to market participants. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.