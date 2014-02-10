Nordic Capital to list components supplier Bufab

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Bufab, a supplier of components to the manufucturing industry, has applied for a listing of its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said on Monday.

Bufab, owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, said up to 72.5 percent of its shares would be sold in the offering for 44 to 50 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalization of between 1.7 billion and 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($262-286 million).

The first day of trading is expected to be Feb. 21.

Bufab is a trading company that supplies components such as nuts and screws to the manufacturing industry and made an operating profit of 201 million crowns in 2013 on sales of 2.0 billion.

Link to statement: r.reuters.com/sad76v ($1 = 6.4959 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Mia Shanley)