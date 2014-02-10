FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordic Capital to list components supplier Bufab
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nordic Capital to list components supplier Bufab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Bufab, a supplier of components to the manufucturing industry, has applied for a listing of its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said on Monday.

Bufab, owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, said up to 72.5 percent of its shares would be sold in the offering for 44 to 50 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalization of between 1.7 billion and 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($262-286 million).

The first day of trading is expected to be Feb. 21.

Bufab is a trading company that supplies components such as nuts and screws to the manufacturing industry and made an operating profit of 201 million crowns in 2013 on sales of 2.0 billion.

Link to statement: r.reuters.com/sad76v ($1 = 6.4959 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.