FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Buffalo Wild Wings ignores Marcato, adds three new directors
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 11, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 10 months ago

Buffalo Wild Wings ignores Marcato, adds three new directors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Restaurant operator Buffalo Wild Wings Inc named three independent directors to its board, ignoring activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management's offer of a nominee.

The company said on Tuesday it appointed Andre Fernandez, Hal Lawton and Harmit Singh, expanding its board to nine from eight directors.

Marcato, which holds a 5.2 percent stake in Buffalo Wild Wings, said in August that it would be "inappropriate" to add new directors without consulting its major shareholders and offered a "senior" Marcato executive to serve on the company's board. (bit.ly/2bYRMXp)

The hedge fund called on the casual restaurant operator to shake up its board, saying "substantial changes" were essential for its success.

Buffalo Wild Wings needed "the introduction of fresh talent at both the board and management levels," Marcato founder Mick McGuire wrote in a letter, saying more expertise in restaurants and corporate finance is needed. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.