Feb 6 Hedge fund manager Mick McGuire upped the
ante in his fight for change at casual restaurant chain Buffalo
Wild Wings Inc, nominating himself and three others to
its board.
This comes two months after McGuire started talks with the
company's franchise owners, saying they could have better access
to innovations and grow more if his ideas were implemented.
The other candidates from McGuire's Marcato Capital
Management LP are former Chief Executive of Yum Brands'
Pizza Hut, Scott Bergren, current CEO of CTI Foods Sam Rovit,
and former global chief development officer at TGI Fridays, Lee
Sanders.
Marcato owns about 5.2 percent of Buffalo Wild's shares and
has asked for management to overhaul how it allocates capital
and add people with relevant restaurant and finance experience
to its management and board ranks.
