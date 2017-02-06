Feb 6 Hedge fund manager Mick McGuire upped the ante in his fight for change at casual restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, nominating himself and three others to its board.

This comes two months after McGuire started talks with the company's franchise owners, saying they could have better access to innovations and grow more if his ideas were implemented.

The other candidates from McGuire's Marcato Capital Management LP are former Chief Executive of Yum Brands' Pizza Hut, Scott Bergren, current CEO of CTI Foods Sam Rovit, and former global chief development officer at TGI Fridays, Lee Sanders.

Marcato owns about 5.2 percent of Buffalo Wild's shares and has asked for management to overhaul how it allocates capital and add people with relevant restaurant and finance experience to its management and board ranks. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)