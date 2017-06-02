FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 3 months ago

Buffalo Wild Wings says CEO Smith to retire, step down from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said in a statement on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year and has withdrawn her candidacy as a board director at the annual shareholder meeting.

Smith's move to step down comes as shareholder votes are still coming in that will decide if the company's board candidates are able to beat back board nominations by activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management.

Marcato was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrew Hay

