Kansas confirms norovirus case related to Buffalo Wild Wings

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Kansas health department has confirmed one positive case of norovirus related to Buffalo Wild Wings Inc , the department’s Johnson County office said.

"These types of illness are common this time of year," Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Lougene Marsh said on Friday. (bit.ly/1PZUvO0v)

Norovirus is the most common cause of food-borne disease outbreaks in the United States.

It causes as many as 21 million illnesses annually, often in places such as hospitals, cruise ships and universities, where people eat and live in close quarters. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)