FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas confirms norovirus case related to Buffalo Wild Wings
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas confirms norovirus case related to Buffalo Wild Wings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Kansas health department has confirmed one positive case of norovirus related to Buffalo Wild Wings Inc , the department’s Johnson County office said.

"These types of illness are common this time of year," Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Lougene Marsh said on Friday. (bit.ly/1PZUvO0v)

Norovirus is the most common cause of food-borne disease outbreaks in the United States.

It causes as many as 21 million illnesses annually, often in places such as hospitals, cruise ships and universities, where people eat and live in close quarters. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.