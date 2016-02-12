FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas confirms 2 more norovirus cases in Buffalo Wild Wings probe
February 12, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas confirms 2 more norovirus cases in Buffalo Wild Wings probe

Subrat Patnaik

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Two more cases of norovirus have been confirmed in Kansas in a probe involving a Buffalo Wild Wings Inc restaurant, but the source could not be identified, a spokeswoman for the state health department’s Johnson County office said.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment had said last week that out of the 10 people being tested, norovirus had been confirmed in one person.

The probe is related to a Buffalo Wild Wings’ restaurant in Overland Park in suburban Kansas City.

“We have taken additional steps to conduct deep cleaning for norovirus at all Kansas City area restaurants,” a spokesman for the company, known for its chicken wings, said in an email on Friday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

