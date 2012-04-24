UPDATE 1-Buffalo Wild Wings 1st-qtr beats Street estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.98 vs est $0.95

* Q1 rev $251.1 mln vs est $251.2 mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the quick-casual dining chain drew more customers during the quarter.

First-quarter profit rose to $18.2 million, or 98 cents per share, from $14.9 million, or 81 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 37.9 percent to $251.1 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 95 cents per share on revenue of $252.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company closed at $78.17 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.