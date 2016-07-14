FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett donates nearly $2.9 bln to Gates, family charities
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
July 14, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Buffett donates nearly $2.9 bln to Gates, family charities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett has donated roughly $2.86 billion more Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to five charities, as part of the billionaire’s plan to give away nearly his entire fortune.

Buffett’s 11th annual donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities comprised 19.61 million Class “B” shares of Berkshire, according to a Thursday regulatory filing.

The donations, which were made on Wednesday, increased Buffett’s total contributions to the charities to more than $24.3 billion since 2006. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

