Berkshire on hunt for more Heinz-like deals - Buffett
March 4, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Berkshire on hunt for more Heinz-like deals - Buffett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc is on the hunt for more deals like its planned purchase of H.J. Heinz Co, Warren Buffett, the conglomerate’s chief executive, said on Monday.

“If we get a chance to buy another Heinz, we will do that,” Buffett said on CNBC.

Berkshire likes the ketchup maker’s business, the price of the $23 billion deal, and its partner in the transaction, private equity firm 3G Capital, Buffett said in an extended interview.

“We hope to own Heinz 100 years from now,” Buffett said. “If you own great brands and you take care of them, they’re terrific assets,” he said.

