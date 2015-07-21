Buffett says reports that he bought Greek island 'a total fabrication'

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett said on Tuesday that media reports that he and Italian real estate agent Alessandro Proto together purchased the island of St. Thomas, southwest of Athens, are “a total fabrication.”

Through a spokeswoman, Buffett told Reuters via email: “Until the reports started coming out I had never heard of the guy (Proto) who is making the claims about the Greek Island.”

The newspaper Proto Thema reported the sale on Saturday and various news agencies repeated it, including the Athens-Macedonian News Agency and a Newsweek website. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)