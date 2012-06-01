Buffett charity auction returns this Sunday

* Bidding runs June 3-8

* Last year’s winner ended up with a job

* Auctions have raised $11.5 mln for SF charity

June 1 (Reuters) - A San Francisco charity is once again auctioning off lunch with famed investor Warren Buffett, though there is no guarantee the winner will do as well as last year‘s, who ended up getting a job with Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

GLIDE said on Friday that this year’s auction, its 13th, will start this Sunday evening. Bidding starts at $25,000 and will be conducted via eBay, with the auction closing at 10:30 p.m. EDT (0230 GMT) on June 8.

Last year, fund manager Ted Weschler anonymously bid $2.63 million to have lunch with Buffett. The 81-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” ended up hiring Weschler last September to be an investment manager at Berkshire.

The previous 12 auctions have raised more than $11.5 million for the charity that sponsors a variety of programs for the disadvantaged, from meals for the needy and housing to community clinics. Buffett was introduced to GLIDE via his late first wife Susan.

The winner gets the right to dine with Buffett and seven friends at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in midtown Manhattan.