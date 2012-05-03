FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Build-A-Bear loss narrows on lower costs, shares up
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Build-A-Bear loss narrows on lower costs, shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.10

* Q1 rev $96.4 mln vs est $97.6 mln

* Shares up as much as 14 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Stuffed toys retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss due to a fall in costs, sending its shares up as much as 14 percent.

First-quarter net loss narrowed to $1 million, or 6 cents per share, from a loss of $2.3 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.

Revenue was largely flat at $96.4 million, missing the $97.6 million analysts had expected.

Comparable store sales -- those at stores open for at least a year -- rose 3.6 percent in North America, home to over 80 percent of its stores. Overall comparable store sales were up 1.2 percent in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to make a loss of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s gross profit margin improved to 39.9 percent from 38.9 percent while its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses dipped from 43 percent of revenues to 41.5 percent.

Build-A-Bear shares were trading up 2 percent at $4.50 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.