UPDATE 2-Spanish builders dump assets to cut debt

By Tracy Rucinski and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Spanish building companies are finally coming clean about the extent of their losses from a devastating property crash and misguided energy investments and are dumping more assets to cut debt.

But future growth is still inextricably tied to Spain’s sick economy which is entering its second year of recession, a period likely to be marked by further falls in house prices and pressure to increase cuts in public spending.

Three of Spain’s biggest builders - ACS, FCC and Sacyr - each reported 2012 losses of around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) after writing down the value of property, services and renewable energy businesses.

“They have finally taken the bull by the horns and started to clean up their balance sheets,” said Jose Lizan, Madrid-based fund manager at Auriga Global Investors, where he has 32 million euros under management.

“But without a recovery in the country’s economy, it is very difficult for them,” he added.

Anticipating a downturn in construction after a decade-long boom that saw millions of new homes, hospitals and airports erected across Spain, major building groups started to diversify into energy companies from around 2006.

The investments, mostly made at the top of the stock market, led them into debt that they have struggled to pay off since the 2008 property crash ripped through their earnings. Spain has one of the highest levels of corporate debt amongst developed nations.

Building and services firm FCC said on Friday it would sell at least 2.2 billion euros of assets in the next three years to cut debt which stood at 7.1 billion euros at the end of 2012, dwarfing its market value of 1.2 billion euros.

REAL ESTATE

It wrote down 1.1 billion euros of losses linked to construction activities in central and eastern Europe and investments in real estate and energy companies.

Its shares were 5 percent lower at 8.5 euros at 1230 GMT after weaker-than-expected operating profit and due to the size of its writedowns.

“Although the restructuring exercise is definitely welcome, we believe that the size of the writedowns and the uncertainties over the extent of the damage could materially concern investors,” Deutsche Bank analyst Luis Prieto said.

Infrastructure company ACS wrote down 1.3 billion euros against its stake in energy company Iberdrola, while Sacyr wrote down its stake in oil major Repsol by 1.1 billion euros.

ACS’s debt stood at nearly 5 billion euros at the end of 2012, after it sold 4.3 billion euros of assets during the year and restructured its Iberdrola stake. It hopes to reduce debt to 3 billion euros during 2013, the company said on Friday.

High debt levels were crippling future growth prospects, said fund manager Lizan, who owns small amounts of Sacyr and ACS stock. All three builders have high debt to equity ratios, a measure of aggressive financing of growth with debt, of over 4, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“It’s a stone around their neck, and cutting it free is not easy because you sell the good assets that bring in income.”

ACS expects future growth to come from its Hochtief unit in Germany, which will give it additional weight to bid for international infrastructure contracts and better financing options.

Bank credit has dried up in Spain and ACS does not have a credit rating, making access to capital markets difficult.

Sacyr had net debt of 8.6 billion euros at the end of December. The company was forced to sell a 10 percent stake in Repsol in late 2011 to avoid bankruptcy and analysts said it now has manageable debt maturity.

Profitable competitors Ferrovial and OHL also made major strides to cut debt in 2012 through asset sales and are now on better footing for 2013.

Infrastructure-turned-energy firm Acciona also posted a profit in 2012 but on Friday launched an up to 1 billion euro divestment plan and warned of a hit to profitability after recent government energy reforms. ($1 = 0.7649 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor and Giles Elgood)