Stock Building Supply and Building Materials Holdings to merge

June 3 (Reuters) - Stock Building Supply Holdings Inc and fellow construction materials supplier Building Materials Holding Corp said they would combine to create a company with an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

BMC’s shareholders will receive 0.5231 new shares of Stock Building Supply and own about 60 percent of the merged entity.

The combined companies had over $2.7 billion in pro forma 2014 revenue, the companies said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)