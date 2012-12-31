FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian tax police targets jeweller Bulgari-report
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Italian tax police targets jeweller Bulgari-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Italian police have carried out checks at Rome jeweller Bulgari to assess whether the group owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH regularly declared income tax in Italy, a newspaper reported.

Italian authorities have intensified their efforts to collect taxes this year and have already targeted foreign companies, such as Google and Facebook to assess whether their Italian divisions are paying their taxes.

The Corriere della Sera on Monday reported that police completed a tax inspection last week, alleging Bulgari did not declare income in Italy to the tune of around 70 million euros ($92.55 million).

“We have always complied with fiscal regulations in Italy and abroad,” Bulgari family member Francesco Trapani, who heads LVMH’s jewellery and watch division, told the newspaper.

The report, which cites a police document, said controls focused on the last five years through 2011, the year when LVMH bought Bulgari in a all-share deal worth 3.7 billion euros.

Trapani said Bulgari has always collaborated with Italian authorities and emerged unscathed from past fiscal controls.

Bulgari was not immediately reachable for further comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.