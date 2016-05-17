FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Bulgaria launches tender to run Sofia airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria is launching a tender to run Sofia airport for 35 years, a deal expected to bring in some 1.2 billion levs ($695 million) to state coffers, transport minister Ivailo Moskovski said on Tuesday.

The Balkan country hopes to seal a deal by the end of the year and use the proceeds to overhaul and modernise its ailing and debt-ridden state railway operator BDZ, Moskovski said.

Operators of airports in Munich, Frankfurt, Zurich, Lyon and Dublin, as well as the operator of London’s Heathrow, have expressed initial interest in the tender, he said.

$1 = 1.7277 leva Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Potter

