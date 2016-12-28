FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Bulgaria launches new tender to operate Plovdiv airport
#First Republic News
December 28, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 8 months ago

Bulgaria launches new tender to operate Plovdiv airport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has relaunched a tender to run the airport in its second-largest city, Plovdiv, for 35 years, the government's press office said on Wednesday.

The Balkan country issued a previous tender in March for the airport, which also serves as a reserve landing ground for Sofia airport, but failed to attract much interest.

The government said in a statement the new tender would be conducted in accordance with European requirements on concession contracts that entered into force in April, providing an opportunity to attract a wider range of potential investors.

Last year, more than 100,000 passengers used Plovdiv airport in southern Bulgaria, which has until now been operated by the state.

Bulgaria, which awarded a contract to run its airports in the Black Sea cities of Varna and Burgas to a consortium led by Germany's Fraport in 2006, also launched a tender to run the airport in the capital Sofia in May.

The deadline for bids to run Sofia airport has been extended until the end of January following calls from the opposition to scrap the process.

$1 = 1.8741 leva Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter

