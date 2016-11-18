Bulgaria extends deadline for Sofia airport tender after govt collapse

SOFIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has extended the deadline for bids for the contract to run Sofia airport until the end of January following calls from the opposition Socialists to scrap the process after a government collapse.

The transport ministry launched the tender in May to operate the Balkan country’s main airport for 35 years, expecting to bring some 1.2 billion levs ($650 million) into state coffers.

It has since extended the deadline twice citing requests for more time from potential investors. The new delay was down to legal reasons, outgoing Transport Minister Ivailo Moskovski told reporters on Friday.

Turkey’s Limak Holding, Russia’s VTB Capital and Switzerland’s Flughafen Zuerich were planning to bid for the right to operate the airport, a source familiar with the process told Reuters earlier this month.

German airport operator Fraport has said it was considering whether to participate. Moskovski has said operators of airports in Lyon, Manchester, Dublin and London Heathrow, as well as firms from Qatar and China, had also expressed initial interest.

However, a political crisis has clouded the picture.

Bulgaria’s centre-right government resigned earlier this week after a Socialist-backed newcomer to politics won the presidential election with an big margin over the ruling party’s candidate.

Earlier on Friday, senior deputies from the Socialist party called for cancellation of the tender. The Socialist party was against the tender and party argues an elected government with a new majority should decide on it.

The airport, which was used by more than 4 million passengers last year, is currently operated by the state. ($1 = 1.8420 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, writing by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Keith Weir)