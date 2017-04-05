FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria cancels tender for Sofia airport
April 5, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 5 months ago

Bulgaria cancels tender for Sofia airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's interim government on Wednesday cancelled a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, saying the planned granting of concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport was not in the public interest.

"The government has decided to cancel the tender," a government spokeswoman said after a cabinet meeting.

The interim transport minister said last month he would propose the cancellation of the tender as it would lead to higher airport fees and hurt air traffic to Bulgaria. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)

