March 16, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

Bulgaria watchdog accuses 4 oil firms of price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly commission said on Friday four oil companies operating in the Balkan country, including the Bulgarian unit of Russia’s LUKOIL , had been involved in cartel agreements on fuel prices.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said LUKOIL Bulgaria, Austria’s OMV, Rompetrol Bulgaria, which is part of a group which also controls the Romanian Petromidia refinery, and Bulgaria’s Naftex Petrol, a fuel wholeseller unit of Petrol AD, have been involved in fuel price-fixing.

“The breach consists of a banned agreement and coordinated practice of setting prices, which in their aim or result prevent, limit, or breach competition on the wholesale markets of petrol and diesel fuels,” it said in a statement.

The companies have 30 days to comment on the commission’s findings before it finally rules on the issue. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Jane Baird)

